Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Priyanka Chopra has a blissful Sunday with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie at the beach, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent a pleasant Sunday with their daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra shared new photos with Malti and Nick Jonas (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)
Priyanka Chopra has a blissful Sunday with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie at the beach, see photos
Actor Priyanka Chopra had a pleasant Sunday with husband, singer Nick Jonas and her baby daughter Malti Marie. The couple, who welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year, took her out to the beach. Priyanka shared several photos from their outing, hiding Malti’s face with a sticker. In the first photo, Priyanka holds Malti, while Nick stands next to her. In another photo, Priyanka and Malti look in the other direction, and the third photo is taken from a distance, with the family at the beach.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth

Priyanka captioned the photos, “Sunday..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Fans took to the comments section of the post asking when Priyanka Chopra would show the face of her daughter Malti. Meanwhile others cut in and defended Priyanka, saying it was her right to not share Malti’s photos. “A lot of celebrities do this and it’s their baby so they can show as much or as little as they want. Looked like a fun day,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “Wish we could see her face? What’s her name?”

Recently, Priyanka opened up about the challenges of Malti’s birth as she was born preterm, a full trimester before the actual delivery date. The actor revealed that for the next three months after Malti’s birth, the couple had to shuttle daily to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest. I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Sharing why she opted for surrogacy, she said, “I had medical complications. This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up, including the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 09:25 IST
