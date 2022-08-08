scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Priyanka Chopra spends Sunday by the poolside with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, takes us inside her opulent bathroom. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun Sunday with their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 9:19:35 am
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra shared a photo with Nick and baby Malti by the poolside (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra treated fans to a photo with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie, posing in a swimming pool. Priyanka, who had welcomed Malti this year via surrogacy, placed a heart on Malti’s face, in the photo. Earlier, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra had revealed that the couple might share a proper photo of Malti after she turned a year old.

Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: 'I will never sing with him'

Priyanka also posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit and wearing a cap. She wrote, “Sundaze…” In another video, she dances inside her huge washroom while putting sunscreen. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

Check out Nick and Priyanka’s photo with Malti

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

In an earlier interview to New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra mentioned how involved both Nick and Priyanka were with bringing up Malti. She also revealed that she was honoured that Malti was inspired by her name—Madhu Malti Chopra. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she had said.

On the occasion of Mothers Day this year, Priyanka and Nick had shared the first photo of their daughter on social media. In their post, they also mentioned that Malti Marie had come home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. 

For Madhu Chopra’s birthday, Priyanka had shared another photo of her holding Malti Marie. The post read, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka has a lot of projects in the pipeline, including Citadel, and her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

