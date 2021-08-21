Priyanka Chopra’s latest sun-kissed picture leaves husband Nick Jonas love-struck

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Saturday shared a picture of herself as she glowed in the sun. The photo had husband Nick Jonas all love-struck as he posted multiple heart emojis on the post.

In the latest photo, lounging outdoors amid the green, Priyanka, dressed in a white tank top, is showing off her freshly moisturised face. The actor captioned the post, “That fresh faced feeling. #moisturized .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

While her partner showered love on the post with a series of heart smileys, best friend, producer Srishti Behl wrote, “Pretty pretty .” Fans too could not have enough of the gorgeous face as one of her followers wrote, “koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be so beautiful).”

More on Priyanka Chopra | Priyanka Chopra is the new chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: ‘I’ve hit the road running’

While Priyanka Chopra is shooting in London for Citadel, husband, singer Nick Jonas is all set to kickstart his latest tour. He will be joined by his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for the much awaited ‘Remember This Tour’. Ahead of their concert tour, the loving wife sent a sweet surprise, a delectable cake for the Jonas Brothers.

Sharing the picture of the cake on his Instagram story, Nick missed his wife, adding how he wished she was with him. He wrote, “Thanks @priyankachopra you’re the best. Wish you were here.”

Priyanka Chopra sent out wishes to Nick Jonas and her brothers ahead of their concert. Priyanka Chopra sent out wishes to Nick Jonas and her brothers ahead of their concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Spy thriller Citadel is being executive produced by the Russo brothers. The Amazon Original will star Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden opposite Priyanka Chopra. She will soon also be seen in Text For You, that also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

While Priyanka also has Matrix 4 in her kitty, her fans back home in India are waiting for Jee Le Zaraa. The recently announced project to be helmed by Farhan Akhtar will see PeeCee join Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for a one-of-a-kind female road trip film.