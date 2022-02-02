Priyanka Chopra stuns on first magazine cover after becoming a mom, says she can’t handle ‘chaotic world’ anymore

Actor Priyanka Chopra has appeared on her first magazine cover after annoucing the birth of her daughter. Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas announced in January that they’d become parents to a baby girl born via surrogate.

She posed for several photographs and also appeared in many behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot, all of which have been shared online by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and her fan pages on Instagram.

In the accompanying feature, Priyanka expressed gratitude for her family and reflected on how the pandemic has changed her. She also spoke about exposing her vulnerabilities in her memoirs, Unfinished, which released last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

“Seeing the havoc that this pandemic created around the world, I think peace is of utmost importance at the moment. And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest,” said Priyanka. “That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important.”

Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their daughter in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts in January. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they said.

Priyanka was last seen as the grown-up Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, which divided fans and underperformed at the box office. She is gearing up for the release of her debut lead role in a Hollywood movie, Text For You.