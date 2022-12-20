scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra steps out with daughter Malti Marie on a ‘perfect winter day’, roasts Nick Jonas for being busy on his phone. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their daughter Malti Marie's first Christmas in New Jersey and making memories together.

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas- Malti Marie Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra clicked mirror selfies with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra is ready for the holiday season as Christmas is just around the corner. The actress and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, want to make sure that their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ first Christmas is perfect. Malti Marie was born earlier this year via surrogacy.

On Monday, Priyanka and Nick took Malti on a stroll to see the Christmas decorations and lights in their neighbourhood. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared pictures from their quick outing.

 

Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days ❤️,” showing off their sweaters, jackets, woolen caps and boots. She also roasted Nick for being busy on phone while she was taking a mirror selfie with him, and wrote, “Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️.”

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas anniversary: From battling barbs about 10-year age-gap to 'global scam artist' comment, a look at controversies the couple weathered

 

Priyanka Chopra- malti Marie Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra clicked a mirror selfie with her daughter as well. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

In the next picture, which is a little blurry, Priyanka held Malti Marie is her arms, as they walked around their neighbourhood. In the last picture, Priyanka showed Malti Marie a statue of Santa Clause, Christmas lights and the decorations.

As soon as Priyanka shared the pictures, her fans poured in their love for her and her family. On fan wrote, “Beautiful family!!! 😍😍😍💛,” another fan called them “Family goals😍,” while yet another fan wrote a comment for Nick, “NJ??? NO WAY!.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti Marie in January this year through surrogacy. On the work front, Priyanka has two Hollywood films, Love Again and Ending Things, lined up for release this year. She’ll make her OTT debut with the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, an Amazon Prime Video original. After she completes her Hollywood projects, she’ll reportedly start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

