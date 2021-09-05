Priyanka Chopra spends the day golfing in ‘perfect greens’ with the Jonas Brothers, see photos

Singer Nick Jonas took a break from his consecutive concerts and spent Saturday afternoon at a golf course with Priyanka Chopra and his friends. PC shared a series of photos from the session on her Instagram account.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Photo dump *The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. ❤️ so grateful for everyday❤️❤️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas. Ps: pic 4 – when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is 🔥!! @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!” In the fourth photo, Priyanka is wearing a jacket and posing on the golf course. In the middle of the golf photos, she posted a glimpse from Nick’s concert as well.

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka was at the Jonas Brothers concert in Idaho, Utah. She was seen dancing to the music backstage and Nick and his brothers–Joe and Kevin Jonas–performed for a cheering crowd.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Remember This tour, which is the first, after the pandemic began last year. On Saturday night, they were in Utah and performed for 22,000 people, going by their official Instagram page. The Remember This tour is the Jonas Brothers’ 11th headlining tour and is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka has been busy in London since last year, working on different projects. Last week, she returned to the US to be with Nick. The couple seems to weather all the storms of long distance, as she told People Magazine, “Nick always says this to me: ‘I’ll always be in your corner.’ He said that to me very early,” Priyanka had said in January.

“It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, ‘I’m always in your corner. We’re not on different sides of the room.’ And it just changed the way I was talking to him,” she had added. Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 after a whirlwind courtship. Their relationship was solemnised in two ceremonies, including a Hindu wedding as well as a Christian one. Following this, they threw three receptions.

Recently, Priyanka also signed Jee Le Zaraa with Farhan Akhtar. The film features Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif as well.