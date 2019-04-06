Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are ‘back together’

After the release of their second single “Cool”, the Jonas brothers, Nick, Kevin and Joe and, the J sisters, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas went out to party. The photos from their get together were shared on their social media handles.

Priyanka smiled ear to ear as she posed with the Game of Thrones star Turner and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas. Along with the photo, she wrote, “The #Jsisters are finally together!! @daniellejonas @sophiet ❤️😍🎉🙌🏽” Turner and Danielle shared the same picture on their respective Instagram handles.

She shared another photo of the entire Jonas family sans Papa Kevin Jonas and Mama Denise Jonas. The caption of the photo read, “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!”

Priyanka’s husband and the American singer Nick Jonas shared a video of the Jonas family singing and enjoying the song “Cool”. He also posted the photo with his brothers and their better halves. Relieved after the release of his second song with his brothers, he wrote, “Now that we made it how complicated was last year… lately I’ve been feeling so 🆒”

In the song “Cool” Nick made a reference to his wife Priyanka as he sang how wonderful the year 2018 had been for him. The song opens with Nick singing, “Is it just me or am I just having a good year?”

Joe Jonas also made a reference to his lady love Sophie Turner in “Cool”. “I come back home, sitting there waiting like its Game of Thrones,” he sings.

In the recent past, Priyanka has been spending some quality time with her in-laws. She will be soon back on the silver screen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.