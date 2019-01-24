‘J Sisters’ Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go out for a dinner date

Priyanka Chopra and her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner went out for a dinner outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The ‘J Sisters’, as Priyanka addresses herself and Turner, looked chic as photographers spotted them walking out of a restaurant. While Priyanka opted for a black top and pants paired with an animal print coat, Turner wore a t-shirt with black tights and boots.

This is not the first time that the two stars have been seen chilling together. Earlier, they have been clicked going out on double dates with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones star also attended the Quantico actor’s bachelorette parties in New York and LA and flew to India to attend her wedding festivities. She stole all the attention in her glamorous traditional avatar at the Nickyanka wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner out for dinner in LA, January 22nd. 💕 pic.twitter.com/KU0FQCyJe2 — best of priyanka chopra (@badpostpriyanka) January 23, 2019

Sophie Turner is engaged to Nick Jonas’ elder brother Joe Jonas since 2017. She is looking forward to the eighth and the final season of HBO series Game of Thrones where she plays the role of Sansa Stark.

In her recent interview to InStyle magazine, the 22-year-old actor revealed that from season five onwards she was forced to not wash her hair which is why she chose to wear a wig in the upcoming season.

“For the first few seasons, I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl. Towards season five, they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting. In the final season, I wear a wig, so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is working on her next Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14.