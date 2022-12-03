Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor walk the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival. See photos

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman and a few others made heads turn at the opening day of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah but the second saw a few more celebrities in attendance.

Priyanka made another appearance on the second day of the festival. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were also photographed as they put their most fashionable foot forward,

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a yellow outfit at the festival.

Sonam Kapoor made two appearances at the festival and looked stunning in bother looks.

New mommy Sonam Kapoor too got back to business with much elan. The actor was seen wearing a stylish red dress and a Chopard diamond jewellery. Her husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor took to their social media platforms to give her a shout-out for stunning at the film festival.

Sharing a picture of her sister Sonam, Rhea wrote, “feeding, training and overall mama-ing while also doing this!” The actor recently got back to work after embracing motherhood earlier this year. Rhea also shared a post giving details on Sonam’s outfit and jewellery by sharing her glam shots.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were one of the most fashionable couples attending the film festival. Kareena’s stylist Tanya Ghavri shared pictures of the celebrity couple and called them “a classic”.

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia has hosted many Bollywood celebrities this year. SRK and Kajol wowed the audience present at the opening ceremony by recreating scenes from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor will also be attending the festival in the upcoming days.