Have you seen these photos of Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez?

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu among others shared photos on their social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, social media photos
Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan shared birthday wishes for Sunita Kapoor.

While Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her family time, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan shared birthday wishes for Sunita Kapoor. Scroll to see all the latest social media photos of our celebrities.

Priyanka Chopra
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “My boys.. ❤️😍 @nickjonas @irfan525.”

Priyanka Chopra
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka also shared this photo and wrote,” Family❤️ @irfan525 @sunaa1 @stace1711 @ayd.in.”

Priyanka Chopra
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

“Okay stop pls.🛑😂 ,” reads the caption of this photo of Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas
(Photo: Nick Jonas/ Instagram)

Sharing a photo, Nick Jonas wrote, “Shooting something… 🎥.”

Sonam Kapoor
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

“There are no words for how much you mean to me. You have always been the ultimate role model, supporting me and helping me stand taller against whatever I may face in my life. It’s your strength and grace that keeps this family so happy and we all love you for it. Happy Birthday Mom!❤️❤️,” Sonam Kapoor wrote sharing the click.

Ekta Kapoor
(Photo: Ekta Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happie bday sonuuuuu! My whole childhood is etched by things I learnt from u!!! See so much of u in @rheakapoor ! U r n will b my best n most vivid childhood memory!!! My true veere happie bday @kapoor.sunita.”

Farah Khan
(Photo: Farah Khan/ Instagram)

“Happy birthday to A hurricane in its full strength ! @kapoor.sunita giving me #motherhoodgoals for life.. her friendship, her jewellery.. but not yet her florist ‘s number😜lov u for the force of nature that you are♥️,” Farah Khan wrote along with the photo.

Jacqueline Fernandez
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the photo, “Is it just me or did the first quarter of 2019 go by really fast?? Hope my instaFam is happy and working hard for their goals!! ❤️🌈.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor
(Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/ Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a click of her kids and wrote, “Zizi I decided to wear your T-shirt cause it’s still a bit big for you. It fits and I think I’m going to keep it #sharingiscaring #lifeintechnicolor.”

Amitabh Bachchan
(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

Sharing a photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “To the best .. always .. tonight elegance grace and dignity 💕💕.”

Malaika Arora
(Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Here are the latest photos of Malaika Arora.

Soha Ali Khan
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Preity Zinta
(Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Preity Zinta wrote, “पीठ के पीछे का फ़ोटो 😜 @shrutzhaasan #ninja #filmfareawards2019 #ting.”

Bipasha Basu
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/ Instagram)

Bipasha Basu shared some photos too.

Karishma Tanna
(Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna posted pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “And to the ocean I go,to lose my mind and soul💜 #miamisohohouse #miami #beachlife #sunkissed.”

Maniesh Paul
(Photo: Maniesh Paul/ Instagram)

“Chillin like a villian!! #mp #badman# host #bollywood #shoot #pics #style #jeep #classic #colour #love #boots #beardlook #slayer,” Maniesh Paul wrote with the click.

Sushant Singh Rajput
(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput too shared this click on his Instagram account.

