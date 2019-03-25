Have you seen these photos of Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez?

While Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her family time, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan shared birthday wishes for Sunita Kapoor. Scroll to see all the latest social media photos of our celebrities.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “My boys.. ❤️😍 @nickjonas @irfan525.”

Priyanka also shared this photo and wrote,” Family❤️ @irfan525 @sunaa1 @stace1711 @ayd.in.”

“Okay stop pls.🛑😂 ,” reads the caption of this photo of Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing a photo, Nick Jonas wrote, “Shooting something… 🎥.”

“There are no words for how much you mean to me. You have always been the ultimate role model, supporting me and helping me stand taller against whatever I may face in my life. It’s your strength and grace that keeps this family so happy and we all love you for it. Happy Birthday Mom!❤️❤️,” Sonam Kapoor wrote sharing the click.

Sharing this photo, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happie bday sonuuuuu! My whole childhood is etched by things I learnt from u!!! See so much of u in @rheakapoor ! U r n will b my best n most vivid childhood memory!!! My true veere happie bday @kapoor.sunita.”

“Happy birthday to A hurricane in its full strength ! @kapoor.sunita giving me #motherhoodgoals for life.. her friendship, her jewellery.. but not yet her florist ‘s number😜lov u for the force of nature that you are♥️,” Farah Khan wrote along with the photo.

Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the photo, “Is it just me or did the first quarter of 2019 go by really fast?? Hope my instaFam is happy and working hard for their goals!! ❤️🌈.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a click of her kids and wrote, “Zizi I decided to wear your T-shirt cause it’s still a bit big for you. It fits and I think I’m going to keep it #sharingiscaring #lifeintechnicolor.”

Sharing a photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “To the best .. always .. tonight elegance grace and dignity 💕💕.”

Here are the latest photos of Malaika Arora.

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Sharing the photo, Preity Zinta wrote, “पीठ के पीछे का फ़ोटो 😜 @shrutzhaasan #ninja #filmfareawards2019 #ting.”

Bipasha Basu shared some photos too.

Karishma Tanna posted pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “And to the ocean I go,to lose my mind and soul💜 #miamisohohouse #miami #beachlife #sunkissed.”

“Chillin like a villian!! #mp #badman# host #bollywood #shoot #pics #style #jeep #classic #colour #love #boots #beardlook #slayer,” Maniesh Paul wrote with the click.

Sushant Singh Rajput too shared this click on his Instagram account.