Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre visit Rishi Kapoor in New York

Neetu Kapoor shared photos with Sonali Bendre and Priyanka Chopra as they visited Rishi Kapoor in New York.

Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre visited Rishi Kapoor in New York. The Bollywood actor is in the city for a health check-up. Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor shared the photos of the visitors on her social media account and showered them with love. Accompanying the two actors were Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl and her sister-in-law Srishty Behl.

Sharing the photos, Neetu wrote, “Love you @priyankachopra love you @iamsonalibendre love you @srishtibehlarya Goldie !!!!wonderful beautiful pple ❤️😍.” Priyanka, who just returned to New York, also shared a beautiful click featuring herself, Neetu and Rishi. She captioned it as, “Was so good seeing you both @neetu54 #RishiKapoor laughter and smiles as always!! ❤️🙏🏽”. Sonali, who has been in the city for the past few months for her cancer treatment, was all smiles in the company of her industry friends.

Priyanka Chopra and Neetu Kapoor shared this photo on their social media accounts.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor strike a pose with Sonali Bendre and family. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Later in the day, Sonali Bendre went for a dinner outing with actor Anupam Kher who shared photos on his Twitter handle. Inspired by the courage of the Kal Ho Na Ho actor, Kher tweeted, “The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness. It so was wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversation #NYC.”

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl and actor Anupam Kher.(Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

Anupam Kher with Sonali Bendre in New York. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

Anupam Kher met Sonali Bendre for dinner in New York. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

Also read | Rishi Kapoor strolls around New York with Anupam Kher

It was only on Monday that a video of Kher and Rishi Kapoor strolling on the streets of New York went viral. In the video, a blonde Kapoor looked much relaxed and ‘care-free’. Rishi shared the video with a caption, “New York, Manhattan. “Kher-Free” or is it “Care-Free” on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon.” Anupam Kher also wrote about their meeting on Twitter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd