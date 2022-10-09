Priyanka Chopra requests Sona chefs to make her ‘competent’ in the kitchen, gets distracted by delicious food. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a fun video where she attempts cooking at her restaurant Sona, in New York. In the new clip, she attempts to help out the chefs but gets too distracted by the good food as she discusses her love for the Indian cuisine.

In the new video, Priyanka Chopra holds ‘steaming hot’ kebab skewers and warns viewers to not ‘try it at home’. She introduces her chefs and then goes on to say, “Make me competent in the kitchen. I am not saying I can make any of these but what is happening here?” She then sampled mouthwatering dishes like burrata butter chicken pizza and avocado bhel, and expressed her fondness for chat masala. She praised her team and said, “You guys are bomb. I love eating here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka captioned her video, “Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!”

Recently, Priyanka had made a trip to New York with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra. She had also visited her restaurant with husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka opened her Indian restaurant Sona in New York in March 2021. Taking to social media, the actor had said, “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.” She had earlier explained to Architectural Digest why she chose the name Sona. “We were coming up with all these ideas and my husband goes, ‘Why not Sona?'” Priyanka was rather confused as to how he knew the word, and he went on to reveal that he learnt it when they went wedding-shopping with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers and her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.