Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for smoking during birthday celebration in Miamihttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-smoking-picture-miami-birthday-vacation-trolls-5840498/

Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for smoking during birthday celebration in Miami

A photo featuring Priyanka Chopra smoking a cigarette has invited criticism from several quarters. Madhu Chopra and husband Nick can also be seen smoking cigars in the same click.

Priyanka chopra smoking picture miami birthday vacation trolls
Priyanka Chopra had revealed last year that she has been suffering from asthma since the age of five. (Photo: priyankapedia/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 37th birthday with family and friends in Miami. While many photos from the birthday bash on a yacht found its way online, a photo featuring Priyanka smoking a cigarette has invited criticism from several quarters. Madhu Chopra and husband Nick can also be seen smoking cigars in the same click.

Priyanka had revealed last year that she has been suffering from asthma since the age of five. She even collaborated with Cipla Respiratory to raise awareness about asthma. However, the latest photo of the Quantico actor smoking has raised eyebrows on social media.

@AnuragT82299142 tweeted, “#PriyankaChopra giving comments on diwali to not use firecrackers and all & I have asthma people like me suffer during diwali and blabla
Pic 1. Firecrackers on her wedding
Pic 2. Smoking cigarette
Now this cigarette won’t affect you and the firecrackers didn’t harm to anyone.”

“Attacks only comes in diwali and not then when she was taking money for being the brand ambassador of assam #PriyankaChopra,” @KmShukla said via Twitter.

Advertising

@ThhoughtCaptain posted on Twitter, “Priyanka Chopra is so professional that she’s smoking to get asthma back so that she could say that she suffered from asthma in #Diwali smoke free Advertisement 😆😂 #PriyankaChopra”

Scroll to see tweets targeting Priyanka Chopra:

On the other hand, some social media users like Tehseen Poonawalla have come to Priyanka Chopra’s defense.

Tehseen tweeted, “So #PriyankaChopra was pictured smoking..Can’t a woman make independent choices without being trolled ! Maybe she did not smoke before, maybe now or maybe she was just taking a drag.. leave her alone !! She is an #Indian icon.. she has achieved What few Indians have !!”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani: Thankful to the audience for accepting this love story
2 Super 30 box office collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan starrer mints Rs 88.90 crore
3 Salman Khan to produce film revolving around marriage hall