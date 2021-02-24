Priyanka Chopra reacts as user says why wear a dress that doesn’t show off her ‘good figure’: ‘Figure does not matter’

Priyanka Chopra clapped back on Twitter after someone commented on her 'figure'. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra, PriyankaCloset/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s green puffy dress might have confused fashion pundits but PC clearly knows how to have a chuckle. After the dress started making waves online, a bunch of memes appeared and the global star recently took to Twitter to share a few. As she shared the memes, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Too funny… Thanks for making my day guys !”

The memes started after a particular look of Priyanka, while in conversation with Instagram’s most stylish dog, Tika, went viral. The actor was seen in a polka-dotted green puffy dress, with her hair tied in a top bun. The look immediately started a meme-fest, with one showing her as a puffer fish and another as a pokemon. Virat Kohli also featured in one where he is about to catch a Priyanka-shaped cricket ball.

One of Priyanka’s followers replied on the memes, “Are you serious ma’am is that a dress than what’s the point to have good figure.” While Priyanka does not reply to the comments that she receives on social media, she took an exception to this comment and said, “The fact that a “figure” doesn’t matter. that’s the point.”

The fact that a “figure” doesn’t matter 👊🏽🤯 that’s the point. 💀😂 https://t.co/esCMvnBvdR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Priyanka’s followers found this comment “sassy” and many of them mentioned the same on her Twitter timeline.

Priyanka’s outfits from the Met Gala and many red carpet events have previously turned into memes and she has often appreciated the humour in them.

She had previously shared on Twitter, “This is one of those moments I feel utter and complete gratitude towards the universe. I cannot explain why. But I think just because I feel peace. It’s beautiful to be at peace. Sending you all good vibes. #blessed”

Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her two successes – Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. Both these film released on Netflix and were received warmly by the fans. PC also recently released her memoir Unfinished where she wrote about the many unknown chapters of her life.

In 2021, Priyanka has films like Matrix 4, Text For You and the Prime Video series Citadel in her kitty.