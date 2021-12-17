scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
Priyanka Chopra slams publication as they refer to her as ‘Nick Jonas’ wife’: ‘Explain how this still happens to women?’

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections where she is playing the role of Sati. The actor took to Instagram to point out a glaring incident of casual sexism.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 17, 2021 9:51:42 am
priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra took to Instagram to point out how she was referred to as Nick Jonas' wife despite her long list of achievements. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has been been a movie star for almost 20 years now, and though she started her career in India, she is a global star who has been actively working in the US since 2015. While Priyanka has worked on some really big projects in her long career, acquiring a role in the Matrix franchise is certainly one of the major accomplishments she has had so far on the acting front. So it came as a shock to PC when an online publication, while writing about her promotional tour of The Matrix Resurrections, referred to her as the wife of Nick Jonas.

The Desi Girl took a screenshot of the same and shared it on her Instagram story. She pointed towards the sentences that referred to her as “wife of Nick Jonas” and wrote “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…”

priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra shared this on her Instagram story.

She added, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” Priyanka also tagged Nick on her story.

This incident takes us back to the time when Priyanka stood up for a similar incident as her friend was referred to in relation to her partner. A few years ago, when Priyanka was a guest on Wendy Williams’ talk show, she was asked about Meghan Markle. The interviewer didn’t even mention Meghan’s name but instead mentioned her as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.” To this, Priyanka jumped in and said, “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits,’ her achievements!”

Priyanka recently dropped both her surnames from her Instagram profile. She earlier wrote her name as Priyanka Chopra, which was changed to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after she married Nick. But for the last few weeks, she has only maintained her first name. This earlier led to divorce rumours which were quashed down by her mother Madhu Chopra.

