When Priyanka Chopra revealed she faced ‘complete rejection’ in Bollywood, called celebrities fake: ‘I’ve come close to being broken’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra had an excruciatingly difficult journey in Bollywood at the beginning of her career as she faced overwhelming rejection from most directors. During her interview to Simi Garewal in 2006, Priyanka revealed how ‘broken’ she was, and yet she emerged stronger than ever as she managed to overcome each obstacle.

On how ‘easy’ it was for her, Priyanka answered, “It wasn’t. I made so many mistakes. I walked a tightrope every moment I was here. The first couple of years was really bad, because I did not trust anyone—which film was right, which not to do. I had a phase where none of my films were starting and I was wondering what was I doing here, and I was close to going back to college. And then Andaaz happened.” Andaaz is a 2003 romantic drama, which starred Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Priyanka.

When Simi asked her how ‘strong’ she was for the industry, Priyanka answered, “I’ve come close to being broken, and I think I grew from that. A phase of complete rejection from everyone, for a year and a half… it was an impressionable age as well, and I was 18, completely rejected and nobody wanted to work with me.” Simi prodded, “How does it feel, when the same people, who rejected you come back?” Priyanka answered, “It’s sweeter when they do. If you make them feel like ‘oh I’m not going to work with you because you were nasty to me’—it doesn’t work that way. They are big people and you respect them and that’s what makes you a bigger person. That’s what this industry is about.”

She also mentioned on what she doesn’t like about the industry, citing pretentious people. “Most of them are fake. There are intelligent people around, but so many people are so fake… that’s something I can stand. I think even was, I was completely not what I am.”

Needless to say, Priyanka grew from strength to strength and delivered numerous hits in the industry, ranging from commercial action films to historical dramas and slice-of-life films. Priyanka headed to the West and established her footing there as well, and is preparing for Citadel with the Russo Brothers. She will also star in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, which features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.