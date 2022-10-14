scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Sonam Kapoor reveals why she never fasts on Karva Chauth, Priyanka Chopra shows off her mehendi. See photos

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor joined Bollywood celebs as they celebrated Karva Chauth.

sonam, peeceePriyanka Chopra and also new mom Sonam Kapoor took us inside their Karva Chauth celebration. (Photo: Priyanak Chopra, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of their Karva Chauth celebrations on Friday and shared pictures. While Sonam said she has never fasted but believes that traditions offer opportunities for families to come together, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her celebrations.

Sharing the photo of her henna, which had a heart and her and her husband Nick Jonas’ initials, the actor also held a sieve which is part of the ritual. “Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating,” she wrote. Priyanka was also wearing red bangles. The actor had shared a photo in a bright yellow saree a day before.

priyanka chopra (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor also shared photos from Karva Chauth festivities. The actor has been in Mumbai since the birth of her son Vayu. She was in attendance as her mother hosted celebs at their residence to celebrate Karva Chauth.

Sonam wrote with the photos, “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent 😂 so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great excuse for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

sonam (Photo: Krishika Lulla/Instagram)

While Sonam was not seen with the women during the Karva Chauth ritual, she made an appearance during the party later. Dressed in a red saree, Sonam looked beautiful with the new mom glow.

