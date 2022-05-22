‘Best husband ever’: Priyanka Chopra shows off ATV gifted by husband Nick Jonas. This is what it costs

Priyanka Chopra showed off her new ride on Instagram, which has been gifted by husband Nick Jonas. The actor shared a photo as she sat in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), with her name, Mrs Jonas, inscribed on it.

On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a click of her new swanky car with her at the wheel. “Now that’s a ride🔥… thank you @nickjonas ❤️🥰always helping with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel,” wrote the actor. The vehicle is a Polaris General 1000, that sells at Rs 17-22 lakh in Indian rupees. However, this is a customised model that will cost more than market cost.

Priyanka, a new mom to daughter Malti Marie, has been busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut web series Citadel. While she has been treating her fans to photos from her set life, her appreciation post for her husband and American singer Nick Jonas has now caught the attention of many.

For the web series Citadel, PeeCee will be teaming up with Eternals star Richard Madden. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Just a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a bloodied and bruised photo from the Citadel set and wrote, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? 😆 #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife.”

Other than Citadel, Priyanka Chopra also has films along with Jee Le Zaraa and It’s All Coming Back To Me.

While the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt along with Priyanka Chopra, the Hollywood romantic drama It’s All Coming Back To Me, is directed by Jim Strouse, and stars Sam Heughan alongside Priyanka. The film also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie.