Priyanka Chopra showers love on daughter Malti Marie, reveals better look at baby’s face: ‘I mean…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been careful about not revealing the face of her baby girl Malti Marie. Until now, in all the pictures that the actor has shared of her daughter, she has made sure to cover her face with an emoji or a sticker. But Wednesday was different. Priyanka shared a picture of Malti Marie and didn’t hide her face behind an emoji.

Priyanka posted a photo of the baby sleeping in a stroller. She looked as cute as a button in a white sweater and pink cap. The actor made sure to wrap her in a blanket as she slept comfortably. In her caption, PeeCee showered love on her daughter, and wrote, “I mean….(heart eyes and face with three hearts emojis).”

Earlier, the actor had revealed that she has already started preparing for Malti Marie’s first Christmas celebration. A few days back, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to show off a fully decorated Christmas tree that has been put up in her house. Along with the picture, she wrote, “It’s up! 🎄😍🔥🧿.” She also posted a photo of herself cuddling with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the romance drama Love Again with Sam Heughan and the Prime Video spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones). Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zaraa, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.