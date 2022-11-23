scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Priyanka Chopra showers love on daughter Malti Marie, reveals better look at baby’s face: ‘I mean…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year. Priyanka shared a new photo of the toddler on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture of her daughter on Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been careful about not revealing the face of her baby girl Malti Marie. Until now, in all the pictures that the actor has shared of her daughter, she has made sure to cover her face with an emoji or a sticker. But Wednesday was different. Priyanka shared a picture of Malti Marie and didn’t hide her face behind an emoji.

Priyanka posted a photo of the baby sleeping in a stroller. She looked as cute as a button in a white sweater and pink cap. The actor made sure to wrap her in a blanket as she slept comfortably. In her caption, PeeCee showered love on her daughter, and wrote, “I mean….(heart eyes and face with three hearts emojis).”

Also see |Some mom-daughter time featuring Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie
priyanka chopra daughter Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her daughter Malti Marie.

Earlier, the actor had revealed that she has already started preparing for Malti Marie’s first Christmas celebration. A few days back, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to show off a fully decorated Christmas tree that has been put up in her house. Along with the picture, she wrote, “It’s up! 🎄😍🔥🧿.” She also posted a photo of herself cuddling with her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra- Malti Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the romance drama Love Again with Sam Heughan and the Prime Video spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones). Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zaraa, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 10:03:21 am
Next Story

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s pre-wedding festivities begin: See inside photos from Mata Ki Chowki

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X