Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Nick Jonas: ‘Dreaming of a boat on an island with my guy’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a throwback picture from her vacation with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. Priyanka, who is currently basking in the success of her memoir Unfinished, captioned the photo, “Dreaming of a boat on an island… with my guy.. @nickjonas ❤️❤️.”
The photo is from The Bahamas, which is an archipelagic state in the Caribbean that is a popular vacation spot for those looking for a tropical escape. The photo has the actor reclining on a bean bag with Nick and gorgeous blue water in the background.
Meanwhile, PeeCee’s memoir is already a success as it has become a New York Times best-seller within a few days of its release.
She spoke about it, her life, family, and marriage in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on the latter’s show Super Soul. Priyanka talked about how she met Nick, who is a singer formerly in Jonas Brothers, the courtship that ensued, and the eventual marriage.
She said she “judged the book by the cover” with regards to Nick. “I may have judged the book by the cover. I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t if that’s something he’d want to do’. I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him,” Priyanka had said.
On the work front, Priyanka has Matrix 4, Amazon series Citadel and romantic drama Text For You up for a release.
