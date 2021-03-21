Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Nick Jonas: ‘Dreaming of a boat on an island with my guy’

The photo has Priyanka Chopra reclining on a bean bag with Nick and gorgeous blue water in the background. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a throwback picture from her vacation with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. Priyanka, who is currently basking in the success of her memoir Unfinished, captioned the photo, “Dreaming of a boat on an island… with my guy.. @nickjonas ❤️❤️.”

The photo is from The Bahamas, which is an archipelagic state in the Caribbean that is a popular vacation spot for those looking for a tropical escape. The photo has the actor reclining on a bean bag with Nick and gorgeous blue water in the background.

Meanwhile, PeeCee’s memoir is already a success as it has become a New York Times best-seller within a few days of its release.

She spoke about it, her life, family, and marriage in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on the latter’s show Super Soul. Priyanka talked about how she met Nick, who is a singer formerly in Jonas Brothers, the courtship that ensued, and the eventual marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

She said she “judged the book by the cover” with regards to Nick. “I may have judged the book by the cover. I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t if that’s something he’d want to do’. I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him,” Priyanka had said.

On the work front, Priyanka has Matrix 4, Amazon series Citadel and romantic drama Text For You up for a release.