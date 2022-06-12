Priyanka Chopra shares stunning selfies from Citadel sets, husband Nick Jonas reacts. See photos

June 12, 2022 9:37:34 am
Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a couple of sultry photos of herself from the sets of her show Citadel. In her recent post, Priyanka sported frizzy hair and wore a white top while posing for the camera. She also shared a video.
Priyanka wrote, “Snack #Citadel,” and she added a kissing emoticon to it. Of course, her legion of fans flooded the post with hearts and comments, while her husband Nick Jonas wrote, “Wow.” Others wrote “Queen, have mercy on us,” while some called her gorgeous and beautiful.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra recently resumed filming the Russo Brothers show after welcoming her and Nick Jonas’ daughter this January. Apart from this show, Priyanka has Ending Things, It’s all Coming Back to Me, and Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The road trip movie will be helmed by filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar.
There’s much excitement surrounding Priyanka’s Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa. Getting three top female stars in the same film probably would have been a task some years ago, Priyanka had mentioned earlier to Deadline, as they would’ve been ‘pitted’ against each other. Priyanka said that her generation has made ‘strides in creating a sisterhood’ and a strong community.
Speaking to Deadline, Priyanka had noted how the early 2000s were ‘dominantly patriarchal’ and there would just be one female lead who would emerge as the best. “Whether it’s Bollywood or in America, what I’ve experienced is women standing up for women. I’m doing a movie in India now with two of the top actresses in the country, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it.”
She added, “But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling.”
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-