Priyanka Chopra shares stunning selfies from Citadel sets, husband Nick Jonas reacts. See photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a couple of sultry photos of herself from the sets of her show Citadel. In her recent post, Priyanka sported frizzy hair and wore a white top while posing for the camera. She also shared a video.

Priyanka wrote, “Snack #Citadel,” and she added a kissing emoticon to it. Of course, her legion of fans flooded the post with hearts and comments, while her husband Nick Jonas wrote, “Wow.” Others wrote “Queen, have mercy on us,” while some called her gorgeous and beautiful.

Priyanka Chopra recently resumed filming the Russo Brothers show after welcoming her and Nick Jonas’ daughter this January. Apart from this show, Priyanka has Ending Things, It’s all Coming Back to Me, and Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The road trip movie will be helmed by filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar.

There’s much excitement surrounding Priyanka’s Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa. Getting three top female stars in the same film probably would have been a task some years ago, Priyanka had mentioned earlier to Deadline, as they would’ve been ‘pitted’ against each other. Priyanka said that her generation has made ‘strides in creating a sisterhood’ and a strong community.