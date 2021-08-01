Priyanka Chopra shares stunning photo from Citadel set, Nick Jonas can’t stop gushing over her

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life on the sets of Russo Brothers’ Citadel in London, and her latest behind-the-scene photo is proof. Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gorgeous selfie from the shoot. Letting her photo speak for her, the actor simply wrote alongside, “#selfiemode #citadel.”

Priyanka is seen sporting curls in the picture. Doting husband Nick Jonas couldn’t get enough of the photo as he commented, “You are hot.” Priyanka and Nick never fail to compliment each other. The couple might be away from each other as Priyanka is stationed in London for Citadel shoot but they make sure to express love for one another on social media.

Last month on Priyanka’s birthday, Nick Jonas posted a beautiful photo of the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.” Nick Jonas made her birthday special by organising a performance by Manchester string quartet for her of which Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram stories. He also sent her a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, which is worth Rs 131,375 for a 750ml bottle.

Priyanka Chopra began shooting for Citadel earlier this year. The Amazon Prime Video series has been described as “an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.”