Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas share photos of perfect game day, fans say cheer squad is missing one

Priyanka Chopra shared photos of her perfect game day as she celebrated her off day with partner Nick Jonas and her close friend Divya Jyoti’s daughter Krishna Sky. The actor shared a few photos from the outing, where she and Nick were seen dressed in white and red jerseys and caps.

As Nick played the field, Priyanka seemed to cheer for him. She also shared an adorable photo with Sky Krishna as they both posed for the camera. Fans, however, requested for a glimpse of their daughter. “The cheer squad is less by one person,” wrote on, while another said, “Come on PeeCee, one look at the little one.”

Priyanka captioned the photos, “Game Day. #PerfectSunday. #HappyVallis,” even as Nick responded in the comments section with a fire emoji.

Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The couple shared the news on their social media handles, with Priyanka writing, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The child’s name has not been disclosed. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, recently revealed that she is yet to meet her granddaughter and informed her fans that Priyanka and Nick might come to India soon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a slew of projects lined up for release, including the likes of the romantic drama Text For You, the Amazon Prime series’ Citadel which is being produced by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, Priyanka will also soon be seen in a Bollywood movie called Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Keanu Reeves film The Matrix: Resurrections.