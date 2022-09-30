scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her ‘out of office’ time, tours Washington DC

What is Priyanka Chopra doing in Washington DC? See for yourself.

Priyanka ChopraActor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in Washington DC. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a happy girl and she often shares sneak peek of her off-the-camera time. The actor is currently enjoying her time in Washington DC and she gave glimpses of it on her Instagram stories.

Before arriving in Washington DC, the actor was in New York with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While she uploaded pictures with her baby in posts from New York, the Jonas jr didn’t make an appearance in Priyanka’s Washington DC pictures. In the first picture, Priyanka takes a selfie from inside her car as she points on her cap, that reads, ‘Out of Office’.

The actor took another picture outside Washington Union Station, followed by a fun pose outside US Capitol. As she explored the city, Priyanka was seen in denim casuals. The actor also posted a edited video of herself glammed up for what seems like a night-out in Washington DC. She wore a lemon green dress and wrote, ‘Where to next’ on the video.

Priyanka is enjoying some personal time, after being a part of the Global Citizen Festival in New York as the brand ambassador. The festival, which took place in the city’s Central Park, drew large gatherings as fans turned up to enjoy good music and star appearances. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, along with brother Joe and Kevin also performed at the festival.

The festival saw Priyanka as the host and she share the stage with Katie Homes and other notable personalities. The festival also saw performances by Mariah Carey and Charlie Puth amongst others. Priyanka was given a huge shout out by the founder and CEO Hugh Evans. He joined her on stage and said, “ok guys I want everyone to give it up for Priyanka, who has done an amazing job tonight…You are a legend Priyanka.”

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 12:21:41 pm
