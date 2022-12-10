scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Priyanka Chopra takes out daughter Malti Marie for lunch, admires her little one as they flip through magazine

Priyanka Chopra got to spend some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie recently. She shared photo of her outing with her on social media.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra got some time out of her busy schedule, which she chose to spend with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The mother-daughter duo went for lunch together, a photo of which was shared on social media by Priyanka.

Priyanka posted a picture of herself holding Malti in her arms outside a Korean barbeque restaurant in Los Angeles. For her outing, the actor wore a black overcoat which she paired with black pants and sports shoes. In another photo, Malti is seen flipping through the pages of a magazine while she sits in her mother’s lap. Interestingly, the magazine featured a photo of a model dressed in a Chanel bikini; Malti was seen staring at it as Priyanka tagged her husband Nick Jonas and wrote “Oh boy” in the caption.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl — Malti Marie Chopra Jonas — with singer-husband Nick Jonas earlier this year. The baby was born via surrogacy and was in the hospital for the longest time, on account of being born premature. Later, after her homecoming, the parents have shared numerous photographs of their bundle of joy but without revealing her face.

Priyanka returned to LA after attending the Red Sea International Film Festival. She turned heads at the event with her gorgeous appearance on the red carpet. She also recently found a place in BBC’s list of 100 most influential women in the world.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Jee Lee Zara opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 11:04:54 am
