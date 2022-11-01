Priyanka Chopra shares photo from Mumbai home, says she is ‘looking forward to the next few days’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back home in Mumbai, after three years. The actor has been sharing updates ever since her touchdown, including how she is beating jetlag by watching Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. Priyanka on Tuesday evening posted a new photo of herself dressed in green, wearing a high ponytail, while looking out of the window.

Priyanka captioned her post, “Home. Looking forward to the next few days…” Nick Jonas commented on the post with several hearts.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier posted a picture from the plane just before landing, and captioned it, “Back in the bay.. Touchdown.” Priyanka had shared another story from the roads of Mumbai and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan..”

While there’s been much discussion about Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra in India, she wasn’t seen at the airport. Priyanka and Nick had welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January this year. The couple still hasn’t revealed the baby’s face on social media, though Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that they might do so when she turns a year old.

Priyanka Chopra is, reportedly, in Mumbai to launch her haircare line. On the work front, the actor has several projects in the pipeline, including romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.