scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shares photo from Mumbai home, says she is ‘looking forward to the next few days’

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself in her Mumbai home. The actor is reportedly in town to launch her haircare brand.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra shares new photo from Mumbai home (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back home in Mumbai, after three years. The actor has been sharing updates ever since her touchdown, including how she is beating jetlag by watching Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. Priyanka on Tuesday evening posted a new photo of herself dressed in green, wearing a high ponytail, while looking out of the window.

Priyanka captioned her post, “Home. Looking forward to the next few days…” Nick Jonas commented on the post with several hearts.

Also Read |When Priyanka Chopra revealed she faced ‘complete rejection’ in Bollywood, called celebrities fake: ‘I’ve come close to being broken’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra had earlier posted a picture from the plane just before landing, and captioned it, “Back in the bay.. Touchdown.” Priyanka had shared another story from the roads of Mumbai and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan..”

While there’s been much discussion about Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra in India, she wasn’t seen at the airport. Priyanka and Nick had welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January this year. The couple still hasn’t revealed the baby’s face on social media, though Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that they might do so when she turns a year old.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Priyanka Chopra is, reportedly, in Mumbai to launch her haircare line. On the work front, the actor has several projects in the pipeline, including romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:08:08 pm
Next Story

Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators, to play in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur return to Mumbai after enjoying father-son time in Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement