Priyanka Chopra shares peek from mommy time with daughter Malti Marie: ‘Love like no other’

Priyanka Chopra has dropped new photos with daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Priyanka is holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie. She wrote in the caption, “Love like no other.”
The actor was sporting a casual outfit with white shirt and olive green shorts. In the second photo, Malti is pressing her feet against mommy Priyanka’s face and the latter is all smiles. Malti’s love heart anklet was also visible in the picture. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with adorable messages. Actors Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma, all dropped a red heart emoticon.
Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter earlier this year through surrogacy. The duo on several occasions have shared her glimpses but are yet to reveal her face.
The actor rang in her 40th birthday in Cabo, Mexico last month and the pictures were all over the internet. In one of the pictures, Malti is seen wearing a pink tutu with a T-shirt with “6 months” written on it. There was a small cake in the photo with the message, “Happy 6 months birthday MM.”
Malti spent the first 100 days in a new-born intensive care unit. Talking about the experience, Priyanka had dedicated a special post on Mother’s Day as she wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”
