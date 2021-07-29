Priyanka Chopra shares interview with Simone Biles, gymnast says demands for gold ‘are scary’

International icon Priyanka Chopra has extolled the American artistic gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the finals of the individual all-around competition in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. Priyanka shared an old interview with Simone Biles on her Instagram profile and called her the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The withdrawal of Biles, who is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has put spotlight on the importance of conversation surrounding mental illness in competitive sports.

The actor shared a clip from her first episode of her YouTube Originals Special If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. In the interview, the two talk about the immense pressure she and pressure professional athletes like her face on stages like the Olympics and the unrealistic expectations people have from them, which they naturally are not able to meet every single time.

Talking about pressure people’s expectations put on her, Biles said, “Yes. I feel like if I don’t meet their needs and I failed. Even at the Olympics everybody wanted me to win six golds or this or that and I didn’t meet those needs and I was really down on myself especially after the beam. Even though I still medalled, everyone was like, ‘Well, what the heck is a bronze?’. But it’s four inches wide. It’s like– it’s scary.” She called the expectations ‘hardest thing that I go through’.

Priyanka said in the caption of the post that when she interviewed Biles, she ‘blew me away then with her vulnerability and self awareness.” And when she prioritised her mental health over her success on Wednesday, she reminded Priyanka why she is the greatest.

“I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away – TO CHOOSE YOURSELF – is most important,” Priyanka said.

She added, “Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending ❤️.”