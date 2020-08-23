Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming video on father’s birth anniversary: My forever cheerleader

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her father Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On her father’s 70th birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback video in which the actor revisited the moment when her father Ashok Chopra had received an award on her behalf.

Sharing the video, PeeCee wrote, “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad” as the caption.

The video has Priyanka’s father receiving the award and dedicating it to all the aspiring actors from small towns. He can be heard saying, “I take this award on behalf of Priyanka. My little child, I wish you were here. I dedicate this award to those artists who come from a small town. They believe in God, they believe in themselves and by their grit and determination of their talent, they make their mark. God bless you, Priyanka.”

Priyanka Chopra’s father Ashok Chopra died after battling with cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel.

The Sky Is Pink actor and her father were very close, and she even has a tattoo inked on her right wrist that reads, ‘Daddy’s li’l girl’.

On the work front, Priyanka, who has completed 20 years of her Bollywood journey, will be seen in Netflix original The White Tiger. It will also star Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Recently, Priyanka had announced that she has finished her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd