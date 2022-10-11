scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shares educative post on International Girl Day: ‘The fundamental right to choose, learn and lead…’

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has the Russo Brothers’ Amazon series Citadel, the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me and the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl, global icon Priyanka Chopra shared an educative post on her social media handles.

Highlighting the disadvantages and lack of opportunities so many young girls still battle, Priyanka wrote, “Today is #InternationalDayOfTheGirl… and although it’s a day that is being recognised, there is so much that still needs to be done to improve lives of girls across the world. These girls continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental well-being, and the protections needed for a life without child marriage and gender based violence. The fundamental right to CHOOSE, to LEARN, and to LEAD, should be THEIRS.”

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“Every single day, @unicef is working to make sure every girl can access all her rights, including Quality and dignified health care, Freedom from child marriage, Protection from violence, Skills for the future. On #DayoftheGirl, and every day, repeat after us: Every girl can, and she will! #IDG2022,” the actor-producer further wrote.

Also Read |When Priyanka Chopra revealed she faced ‘complete rejection’ in Bollywood, called celebrities fake: ‘I’ve come close to being broken’

