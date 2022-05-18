Priyanka Chopra is bloodied and bruised in new photo from Citadel set, says ‘tough day at work’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra‘s new Instagram photo has left fans a bit worried. The actor, who has been shooting for her upcoming action-packed Amazon Prime show Citadel, posted a picture on social media featuring her bruised face. While some of it definitely seems to be make-up, the actor might have suffered minor injuries too during the shoot.

PeeCee’s post caption read, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? 😆 #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios.”

While many fans showered praise for her professionalism, a few were concerned about what might have happened. A fan wrote, “What happened? Are you ok?” Another user mentioned, “Omg for a second I thought, you got hurt.” Yet another person commented, “Wtf happened.”

However, there were some people who couldn’t hold back their praise, looking at the photo. Rapper and actor Awkwafina dropped multiple fire emojis in the comments, while actor Jake McLaughlin wrote “Damn.”

Priyanka Chopra recently resumed filming the Russo Brothers show after welcoming her and Nick Jonas’ daughter this January. The actor had earlier wrapped a schedule in London in December last year. Citadel also stars Scottish actor Richard Madden in the lead. Apart from this show, Priyanka has Ending Things, It’s all Coming Back to Me, and Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The road trip movie will be helmed by filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar.