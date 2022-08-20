Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie wearing bangles, anklets

Actor Priyanka Chopra once again gave her followers on Instagram a sneak-peek into her life with daughter Malti. She posted a picture of her eight-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her stories, with her relative Kiran Mathur. What caught everyone’s attention was that baby Jonas was wearing bangles and anklets.

Kiran held Malti as both of them looked the other way in the photograph. Malti’s little baby hands and feet donned the bangles and anklets, which generally babies in India wear to ward off any evil eye.

Priyanka captioned the photo as, “Love you choti nani.” Malti wore a beautiful frock and a head band as she looked away in the photograph.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas announced arrival of Malti in January, 2022 through surrogacy. She had uploaded a statement through her social media account at the time.

Although the couple has been posting pictures of Malti on social media, they have been deliberately hiding her face with emoticons in all the pictures. According to some reports, the couple plans to reveal their daughter’s face to the world of social media on her first birthday.

On the work front, Priyanka was seen on the big screen last with Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections. Back at home turf, her last outing was Netflix film The White Tiger, which was also nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards.

She will next be seen in director James C Strouse’s Hollywood film, It’s All Coming Back To Me, which is in its post production stage.