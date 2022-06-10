Priyanka Chopra shares a ‘smouldering’ pic from when she was 18, styles bikini with bindi and bangles

Priyanka Chopra has served major nostalgia through her latest social media post. The ‘Desi Girl’ took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from when she was just 18 years old. In the picture, the Matrix actor is seen donning a brown and copper coloured bikini and has styled it with bindi and bangles.

Sharing this throwback photograph, PeeCee wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder”😆.” Priyanka is now 39 years old.

As soon as Priyanka shared the photo, her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas was quick to drop a 🔥 emoji in the comments section. The couple’s fans and followers responded to Nick’s comment and wrote, “We feel you, boy”.

Priyanka’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh, also left a comment, and wrote, “Bruhhh 😂,” to which Priyanka responded by writing, “@ranveersingh budddyyyy 🤦.”

Priyanka’s fans also shared fun comments on the post. One fan wrote, “Queenin since forever,” another fan wrote, “A Goddess then and still a GODDESS 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Priyanka recently embraced motherhood when she welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January, this year. On the work front, Priyanka has several Hollywood projects in her kitty. Her latest professional commitment is a brand endorsement for a luxury jewellery brand, where she joined Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa in Paris for the brand event.

When it comes to her films, till early last month, Priyanka was shooting for her web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. Priyanka will also return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraaa, her last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink.