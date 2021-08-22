Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2021 with special photos, Dia Mirza says ‘smash patriarchy’

Bollywood celebrities shared photos of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Sunday. The festival was celebrated across India but while keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind. Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were among a few who shared the photos of their celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival with brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu on Sunday. Sharing a bunch of photos with her family, the actor wrote, “First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 ♥️Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too 😂.”

Dia Mirza, meanwhile, shared photos of son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s first Rakhi celebrations. Sharing photos of stepdaughter Samaira tying a sacred thread on the wrist of the little Avyaan, Dia wrote, “ur first Raksha Bandhan 💛 We will love and protect EACH OTHER 💛.” She also shared other photos of their family’s celebrations.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan appeared to be missing her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter took to her Instagram account to share some photos with her siblings.

Suhana‘s first story was a picture of hers with Aryan and then followed another with AbRam. Suhana also reposted a photo of all three of them together but the click is from 2019.

See Suhana Khan’s Raksha Bandhan posts:

Not only these, but Gauri Khan too gave us a visual treat as she shared an old click with her siblings. “Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade …Brothers & sisters ❤️,” wrote Gauri Khan.

The photo also featured Gauri and SRK’s kids Suhana and Aryan in the click. While Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan often give a glimpse of their lives and family on their social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is not really that active. Aryan who has only a handful of posts on his Instagram account, recently shared a belated mandatory convocation post.