Rubbishing separation rumours, Priyanka Chopra is lovestruck with Nick Jonas in latest post: ‘I just died in your arms’

Priyanka Chopra has commented on an Instagram video by husband Nick Jonas. The post has Nick working out at a gym. While his beast avatar left fans impressed, the person who was left in awe was Priyanka.

In the clip, Nick is sweating it out with dumbbells. Priyanka in her comment wrote, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” American actor Jonathan Tucker also wrote, “You have the arm strength of a thousand gorillas, Mr Nick!”

Priyanka’s comment comes amid separation speculations with Nick. The rumour fired up on Monday when Priyanka dropped ‘Jonas’ from her display name on her official Instagram account. She earlier wrote ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ which has now been reduced to just ‘Priyanka’.

While Priyanka is yet to make any official statement regarding the same, her mother Madhu Chopra rejected the rumours. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” Madhu Chopra told News18.com.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. Earlier this year, Priyanka celebrated first Diwali with Nick at their LA home. Sharing photos, she wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up Citadel. Her next is Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections. The poster of her character from the Keanu Reeves-starrer was unveiled late on Monday.