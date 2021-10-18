Priyanka Chopra goes scuba diving in Spain with brother-in-law Franklin Jonas: ‘Stress needs to be silenced’, watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is having a ball in Spain, as her photos show. Recently, she took to Instagram to share photos of herself scuba diving. In a lengthy post, she said that she had found ways to ‘silence her stress’, and also thanked Nick Jonas’s brother Franklin for being present. In her Instagram stories, she shared videos of her Flamenco nights, as well as her prepping to go scuba diving.

Priyanka wrote, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!” Parineeti Chopra was among the many who commented on the photo. She wrote, “Yayy. So happy you’re joining the wild side!”

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, is an ‘experiment in narrative’, according to Joe Russo, who is backing the show. He told Variety, “It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.” The Indian sister series of the show, will be directed by Raj and DK. Currently, there is also an ongoing production in Italy as well. Russo, however, did not share details about the show’s plot.

Priyanka has been shooting in London for Citadel since earlier this year. She recently arrived in Valencia, Spain to shoot for the series.