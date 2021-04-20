Priyanka Chopra says Covid-19 situation ‘grave’ in India, requests everyone to ‘stay home’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shown concern over the surge of coronavirus cases in India and has urged people to stay home for their “family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers.” The actor also shared a few precautions which must be taken to keep oneself safe from Covid-19.

The White Tiger actor is ‘scared’ after seeing the images and stories from different parts of India. “The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

She added, “Please stay home…I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: • Stay home • Ensure everyone you know stays home • If you have to step out, wear a mask • Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. • Get the vaccine when it’s your turn.”

The actor, who is currently in London, emphasised how taking small precautions such as wearing a mask and staying at home will help in easing the pressure on our healthcare system. Concluded her note, she wrote, “Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had been shooting the Amazon Prime Series Citadel. The actor has the romantic drama Text For You and The Matrix 4 in the pipeline as well.