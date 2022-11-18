scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘too much credit’ for doing nothing: ‘They get dressed by somebody, work on scripts written by someone else…’

Priyanka Chopra highlighted the work that writers, make-up artistes and other technicians do on films, and underplayed an actor's role in the big picture.

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India after a gap of three years. The actor was last here for her wedding reception with husband Nick Jonas, and then to promote her film The Sky is Pink in 2019. While she was in Mumbai this time, Priyanka had some media interactions lined up to promote her hair care brand.

In an interview, she said that people give too much credit to the actors, and said their role in a movie is ‘very limited’. She also said that she has learned to be the ‘best actor’ by working with the ‘best filmmakers’, and that she was able to take chances after working with the biggest names in the world.

 

“This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing… Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie, etc. So I have a very limited role,” she said in an interview with content creator and former journalist Janice Sequeira.

Priyanka continued, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?”

Priyanka is all set for her debut web-series Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. The show will be released on Amazon Prime Video. After wrapping her Hollywood projects Love Again and Ending Things, she’ll start shooting Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

