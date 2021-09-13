Priyanka Chopra says people like her as a ‘bad girl’: ‘Do I see myself as a bad girl? Sometimes’

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s on a high at the moment, as the trailer from her upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections has created quite a buzz on the internet. Apart from this, she also released her memoir Unfinished this year, which climbed the charts and is now a bestseller in India and the United States.

During her recent interaction at the Times Of India Literary Festival, Priyanka talked about her book, her marriage, the advice her father gave her, and the toughest part of writing the memoir. Priyanka, who got married to Nick Jonas in 2018, spoke about how they didn’t know much about each other after marriage. “We both didn’t know very much about each other’s careers. So, after we got married, we did sort of a ‘show and tell’. He showed me his earlier music and work, and I showed him a few of my movies, but Nick (Jonas) loves ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. He has watched it multiple times.”

She added that she has learnt a lot from Nick. “I’m so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. I think within my work, yes, I have learned from Nick a lot. He’s an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other.”

Priyanka Chopra mentioned that Nick Jonas has ‘impacted’ her in a big way, with his calm and resourceful demeanor. “He has impacted me in a big way, I have become calmer in life. He is a very calm person, he finds solutions, and he’s a diplomat whereas I am a mirchi like that. The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn’t feel the need to have, which now I can’t live without is having your partner give complete credence and credit to the job that I do, to my work. It is so amazing when I see how Nick (Jonas) accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are, how it’s so important to him that I win and that was something I didn’t realize that I needed.”

Writing the book was not an easy task for Priyanka, and she described it as both as an ‘exhilarating and exhausting’ experience. “When I read the manuscript for the first time, I was overcome by the emotion of just how many mountains and valleys I had been through and dealt with. I was exhausted and exhilarated at the same time.”