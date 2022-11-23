Priyanka Chopra says people jeopardised her career, made sure she was not cast in films: ‘But that didn’t stop me, I don’t sit in s**t’

Actor Priyanka Chopra often speaks her mind and never shies from putting out her opinions for the world to know. She has never minced words when it comes to sharing her bad experiences in the film industry. Recently, the actor spoke at length about people trying to ‘jeopardise’ her career while she was doing well. But that didn’t stop her from moving towards her goal. She also expressed her belief that in India, “very few people are happy for somebody’s success.”

In a new interview, Priyanka shared how there was a time when people in the Indian film industry tried their best to not let her work. “I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing,” she shared during her latest appearance in The Ranveer Show.

But the actor, who has now created a space for herself in Hollywood, after almost 12 years, never got bogged down by people who tried to sabotage her career. She said she never pays attention to those who try to pull her down. Rather her focus is on that one person who believes in her.

Priyanka said, “But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t.” She added to prevent yourself from becoming ‘dark’ and ‘negative’ in life, “You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down.”

The actor also tried to explain why in India people do not celebrate each other’s success. As per her, “In India, we are not people as a people, very few of us are happy for somebody else’s success. My hypothesis is, we were colonised till 1947. We’ve just about, not even been 100 years, been our own country, our own people.”

Priyanka believes Indians need to understand the “strength in numbers” as she opined, “If we only collectively banded together and supported other successful people in our fields, we would be unstoppable in the world. We are one-fifth of the world’s population.”

The actor will return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.