Priyanka Chopra says ‘Oh he knows’ as Nick Jonas reveals why it’s so easy to dance to Bollywood music

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a clip from one of Nick Jonas‘ appearances on Jimmy Fallon’s show. In the clip, Nick is heard discussing with the host about his and Priyanka’s love for Bollywood music.

The singer said, “We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find it’s the easiest to dance to because you can do this (one) move, all the time. And no matter where I am, sitting, standing, and it works. And it looks like I know what I am doing.”

(Photo: Priyanka/Instagram) (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)

After stating this, Nick Jonas even elaborated upon his point by doing one generic Bollywood dance step that would go well with any desi number, making the audience chortle.

Priyanka Chopra shared the clip on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Oh, he knows,” followed by several heart-eyes and laughing emojis.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a slew of projects waiting to be released, which includes Ending Things, the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel and the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.