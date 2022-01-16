scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Priyanka Chopra says mother Madhu had no hope she’ll ever get married: ‘She’s very excited I finally did it’

Priyanka Chopra held forth on marriage with Nick Jonas and revealed how her mother had given up all hope of her marriage. The couple was seen hand in hand on Sunday at a San Diego beach.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 16, 2022 7:48:36 pm
priyanka chopra with nick jonasPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and husband, singer Nick Jonas’ wedding was a big extravaganza that had both their fans enthralled. However, it seems her mother Madhu Chopra was relieved by the wedding as she had ‘no hope’ the global star will tie the knot.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka revealed that her mother is ‘quite excited’ that she eventually said ‘I do’. “She’s very much an Asian mom, very excited about the fact that I finally did it. She had no hope,” the actor joked as she revealed how her mother pushed her to have a production company by the time she turned 30. Priyanka said her mother told her, “‘Oh, my God, you’re not going to have an acting career anymore because everybody wants to work with a younger one. So we need a business,’” as she added that her marriage has now ‘diverted’ her mother’s attention.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are finally getting some time to spend together. The duo was seen taking a stroll at San Diego’s Del Mar Dog Beach with their German shepherd Gino, chihuahua Diana, and husky named Panda. The photos of the two have gone viral on the social media handles.

The photos show Priyanka in a black jacket, which she has paired with a white top and blue cropped denims. Nick, meanwhile, opted for a white T-shirt, black pants and a matching jacket. The two were seen walking across the beach hand-in-hand.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. Recently, the actor grabbed attention when she dropped her surname from her social media handles. The move led people to speculate about the state of Priyanka’s marriage with American singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka rubbished the rumours and said she was ‘amused’ how ‘everything becomes such a huge deal to people’.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrection. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati. The character originally featured as a child in The Matrix Revolutions, in 2003. The Matrix Resurrections also features Keanu Reeves as Neo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and supporting players Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinket Smith.

Now, she is looking forward to Citadel. “There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart,” she told Collider.

