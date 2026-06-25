Priyanka Chopra says laziness is confused with gender: ‘Cooking, cleaning not women’s work’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about gender roles within households, stressing that responsibilities such as cooking and cleaning should not be assigned based on gender. During a recent conversation, the global star reflected on the values she was raised with and highlighted the importance of equality in everyday life.

During an interview at Cannes Lions, Priyanka Chopra spoke out against traditional gender roles within households. She pointed out that in many homes, tasks such as cooking, cleaning and managing daily responsibilities are still unfairly considered a woman’s duty.

Challenging this mindset, the actor remarked, “Cleaning and cooking aren’t women’s work. They’re basic adulting. Don’t confuse gender with laziness.”