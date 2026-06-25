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Priyanka Chopra says laziness is confused with gender: ‘Cooking, cleaning not women’s work’
Priyanka Chopra has challenged traditional household gender roles. She emphasised the importance of sharing domestic responsibilities equally and called for a shift away from outdated stereotypes.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about gender roles within households, stressing that responsibilities such as cooking and cleaning should not be assigned based on gender. During a recent conversation, the global star reflected on the values she was raised with and highlighted the importance of equality in everyday life.
During an interview at Cannes Lions, Priyanka Chopra spoke out against traditional gender roles within households. She pointed out that in many homes, tasks such as cooking, cleaning and managing daily responsibilities are still unfairly considered a woman’s duty.
Challenging this mindset, the actor remarked, “Cleaning and cooking aren’t women’s work. They’re basic adulting. Don’t confuse gender with laziness.”
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Priyanka Chopra also reflected on the evolving landscape of cinema and storytelling worldwide. Praising the success of the Hollywood supernatural horror film Obsession, the actor noted how technological advancements have made content creation more accessible than ever before.
Speaking about the shift, Priyanka said, “If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you used to have to figure out what department you wanted to be in. It was really hard to get into the industry.” She added that aspiring creators now have far more opportunities to showcase their talent, saying, “If you feel like you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession, the movie that just came out right now. What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business.”
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On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an exciting slate of projects lined up. She is set to make her Indian cinema comeback with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film Varanasi.
She will also star in an upcoming project alongside Orlando Bloom. Additionally, she has Mira Nair’s biographical drama Amri in development. Recently, Priyanka also revealed during a conversation with Fortune India that she is gearing up to share screen space with Angelina Jolie in a forthcoming project. While she confirmed the collaboration, Priyanka chose not to reveal any further details about the venture.
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