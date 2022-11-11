Priyanka Chopra says there’s ‘fear’ for women in UP after 7 pm: ‘Main bhi Lucknow mein pali badi hun’

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India after three years, and while she was here, the actor also traveled to Lucknow, as a UNICEF ambassador. PC shared many videos from her time in Lucknow, as she spoke to the police about the efforts being taken to make the state safer for women. In a video shared on Instagram, Priyanka said that since she grew up in Lucknow, she knows how scary it can get for women in the state, especially after 7 pm.

Addressing a policewoman, she said, “Toh aap mujhe ek baat bataiye, matlab ek UP jaise state mein, main bhi Lucknow mein pali badi hun… Matlab ek fear toh boht zyada hota hai khaas kar 7 baje ke baad (Please tell me something, in a state like UP, I have also grown-up in Lucknow… There is a lot of fear, especially after 7 pm.)”

The rest of the video shows Priyanka touring the Woman Power Line (WPL) facility, from where Uttar Pradesh’s 24/7 phone line for women is operated. A part of her caption read, “The safety and security of women is an urgent need. We hear many stories from across India of violence and harassment against women and girls, everyday. There is a lot of work that needs to be done and that begins with the most basic… protection by law and order/police.”

During her visit, Priyanka visited a few centres focused on women and girls’ education in the state, and shared photos and videos as she spent time with the students.

Soon after her return to Los Angeles, Priyanka shared photos with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka welcomed her daughter earlier this year via surrogacy. She introduced her daughter to the world on Mother’s Day and shared that after her birth, the newborn had spent 100 days in the NICU. She wrote, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”