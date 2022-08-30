Priyanka Chopra says her perception of failure has changed in her 40s: ‘It still stings but…’

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about her changing perception towards failure over the years and starting a Hollywood career much later in life. The National Award winning actor has also opened up about how she has “had multiple things that haven’t worked out” in her life.

Priyanka, in an interview with PinkVilla shared that she is someone who doesn’t rest on her failure. She said, “I have had multiple things that haven’t worked out in my life, I mean I just don’t talk about them. I am not someone who rests on my failures.”

Priyanka, who had earlier called herself a “newcomer in Hollywood” was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keenu Reeves. She has opened up about how her approach to failure has changed in the last few year and now she feels a “lot more comfortable about the woman” that she has become. She said, “I am 40 now, I think about it, my approach to failure, it still hurts, it still stings, I still cry with my family and I really feel very shitty but you know I get up faster, I get up stronger than I would have in my 20s and I think that is now because I’ve built a career where I feel a lot more comfortable about the woman that I have become.”

Earlier this year, Priyanka embraced motherhood, she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. The actor, on the work front, will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. She also has romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.