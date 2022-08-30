scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Priyanka Chopra says her perception of failure has changed in her 40s: ‘It still stings but…’

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview also said that she feels like a "newcomer in Hollywood".

Priyanka Chopra-1200Priyanak Chopra has spoken about her perception about failure change as she turned 40. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about her changing perception towards failure over the years and starting a Hollywood career much later in life. The National Award winning actor has also opened up about how she has “had multiple things that haven’t worked out” in her life.

Priyanka, in an interview with PinkVilla shared that she is someone who doesn’t rest on her failure. She said, “I have had multiple things that haven’t worked out in my life, I mean I just don’t talk about them. I am not someone who rests on my failures.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka, who had earlier called herself a “newcomer in Hollywood” was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keenu Reeves. She has opened up about how her approach to failure has changed in the last few year and now she feels a “lot more comfortable about the woman” that she has become. She said, “I am 40 now, I think about it, my approach to failure, it still hurts, it still stings, I still cry with my family and I really feel very shitty but you know I get up faster, I get up stronger than I would have in my 20s and I think that is now because I’ve built a career where I feel a lot more comfortable about the woman that I have become.”

Earlier this year, Priyanka embraced motherhood, she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. The actor, on the work front, will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. She also has romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:46:15 pm
Next Story

Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about the ‘rugged’ smartwatch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement