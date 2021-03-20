Priyanka Chopra says her father’s death changed her relationship with God: ‘I flew him everywhere, tried to prolong his life’

Priyanka Chopra said her relationship with God changed a little bit around the death of her father. (Photo: Discovery+)

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has opened up about dealing with her father’s death in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on the latter’s show Super Soul.

Oprah asked Priyanka whether she had a “spiritual foundation” while growing up.

Priyanka, in her reply, said, “In India it’s hard not to, you’re right. With the swirling number of religions that live in the country… I grew up in a convent school. So I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque. I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family. I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it.”

Priyanka, an international icon, added that she is a practicing Hindu and believes in a higher power.

Later Oprah asked PC when her faith was tested the most. She answered, “I think around the death of my dad. I was very angry. I was very angry. My relationship with God changed a little bit. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested.”

She added, “Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or godwoman I needed to meet, every doctor I needed to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere, just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling.”

Priyanka has, on many occasions, spoken about her close bond with her late father Ashok Chopra, who died in June 2013. Her tattoo on her right hand reading “Daddy’s lil girl”, is in her father’s handwriting.