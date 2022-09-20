Priyanka Chopra says ‘all is not well with our world’ at UN General Assembly: ‘Time is running out…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that the world is at a juncture where “global solidarity” is crucial to make it a safe and healthy living space for people. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, in her opening remarks at a conference at The United Nations General Assembly on Monday, said that it is important for leaders to come together to safeguard the “very foundation of a just world that we fought for.”

“We meet today at a critical point at our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important as countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19, as the climate crisis affects lives, as conflicts rage; as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of a just world that we fought for, for such a long time,” Priyanka said in her address.

The actor said that even though “all is not well” with the world, there is an action plan to change the situation, with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. “The UN Sustainable Development Goals are a to do list for the world. These goals were created hand-in-hand with people around the world in 2015. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to change the world. We owe it to our people. We owe it to our planet. We all deserve a just, safe and healthy world to live in. The present and the future rests in your hands, in our hands,” she said.

Priyanka, stressing on the plan’s urgency, said that the world doesn’t have a moment to lose and immediate steps must be taken to ensure it remains a habitable place for all. “But time is running out. We are nearly halfway to the 2030 deadline to the achieve these goals. In the Secretary General’s on words, we don’t have a moment to lose. In this room are representatives of the very countries who signed up those goals in 2015. Leaders who can make that plan a reality in partnership with all of us. So today is about action. It’s about ambition, but it is also about it is about what we must do together to make the SDGs a reality,” she added.

At the event, Priyanka Chopra also met Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet and activist Amanda Gorman. The actor took to Instagram stories and shared pictures with the two and also lauded Gorman’s speech.

