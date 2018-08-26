In photos: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others celebrate Rakhi

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more celebs shared photos on social media celebrating Rakhi. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more celebs shared photos on social media celebrating Rakhi.

It is a special day to share the brother-sister bond, it is Rakhi after all. Celebrities have been sharing pictures on social media with their brothers and sisters along with love notes for them. Scroll to see how Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shweta Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Zoya Akhtar and others are celebrating this Rakshabandhan.

Deepika Padukone shared this picture with her sister on Rakhi and wrote, "like always…i promise to love you, protect you and bug you…forever!😝😝😝 I love you smallie…❤️ @anishapadukone."

Priyanka Chopra wrote a beautiful note with the click which reads, "I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@siddharthchopra89) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) :p Happy #RakshaBandhan! It's one of my favorite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection, symbolic of the beautiful bond between siblings. I can't imagine life without having my brothers in my corner… Love you guys!"

Sara Ali Khan shared clicks with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan shared clicks with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Arjun Kapoor posted this click with sister Anshula Kapoor and wrote, “I have a parrot on my shoulder & guess what she s confused by !!! My fashion choices….Ya I’m sorry that Fanny pack is mine & u ain’t getting it no matter how hard u stare !!! @anshulakapoor happy rakhi to u ur lucky u have such an amazingly warm genuine funny cool sorted & fashion forward brother !!! Ya and ur not a shabby sister urself too (actually your the best) !!!”

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of her brothers. “To my brothers a very very happy Rakhee… I’m so thankful to have all of you in my life.. love you all a lot! And sorry I’m not there today to tie you rakhee.. your favourite sister, Sonam,” read the caption.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted this photo and wrote, "Happy Rakhi bros ❤️."

Riddhima shared another click of Ranbir.

Shweta Bachchan shared this photograph and wrote, "My person #rakshabandhan."

"Partners in crime since the days of matching pajamas! Happy Rakhi Shwetdi! Love you.#RakshaBandhan #BrothersandSisters," wrote Abhishek Bachchan along with the photo.

"Nostalgic and how….Really miss our bachpan 🙈 Celebrated Rakshabandhan after such a long time with my Sister and my Family and in my City ❤️❤️ Love you Kittu a lot lot lot 🤗🤗 You are the apple of our eye And we r so so proud of you ❤️❤️," shared Kartik Aaryan.

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Only you matter @Saqibsaleem #HappyRakhi #brother #love #family #jaan #RakshaBandhan."

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. Twinkle Khanna shared this picture.

Bipasha Basu wrote with the photo, “My Rock Forever❤️My Brother from another mother 😀Miss you @rockystar100 on Rakhi … come back soon😘 Happy Rakshabandhan to all ❤️#happyrakshabandhan.”

Shraddha Kapoor also posted this click. "Ruling my world. Happy rakhi ♥️ @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma Vedika. Thank you for the t shirts @tejukolhapure," she wrote along with the photo.

Zoya Akhtar shared an old photograph with brother Farhan Akhtar and wrote, "He and Me #babybro #favboy #happybandhan #igotyoubabe #myforeverperson #whenicalledyoufru #thats70sshow."

Mallika Sherawat wrote along with the click, “You are the best brother in the world, you protected me & are always there for me, you are my strength & my rock, I’m lucky to have you @iamVikramLamba #RakhshaBandhan #rakhi2018 #RAKHI.”

"To my little boy.. Happy RakshaBandhan .. For me you are always going to be this little one I have to look after, to guide, to worry about and to love more than words can express… I love you," wrote Genelia Deshmukh in the picture's caption.

Preity Zinta shared this picture with her brothers.

Rakul Preet shared this selfie with her brother.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also shared this photo with her brother. “Rakhi is back and so is my #BrotherFromAnotherMother @shyam_sharma. Isn’t my little #Bharat from #BanooMainTeriDulhann so grown up and handsome now?!, ” the post read.

Ridhi Dogra shared a click with her brothers and wrote, "A pic I was saving for today….Wish I could put all my brothers in it because I'm blessed to have them all. ♥️♥️♥️♥️Happy rakhi. Love and joy to everyone."

