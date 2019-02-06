Have you seen these photos of Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Gauri Khan?

From Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat to Neha Dhupia wishing Angad Bedi a very happy birthday, scroll down to see photos shared by celebrities on their respective social media accounts.

Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of his next film Bharat. The actor has completed 90 days of the shoot. Atul Agnihotri shared a photo on Instagram in which Salman can be seen resting.

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time with family. The actor recently shared a photo of herself with niece Sky Krishna. Priyanka captioned the photo as, “As @sky.krishna watches Elsa and anna .. Mimi Masi sleeps.. again! 😂 #staycation @diariesofdiana @divya_jyoti”

Sharing a photo of herself with Jackie Chan, Disha Patani wrote, “Dear tagu, You’re the most humble and kind hearted person i’ve ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that’s why you are called as “the living legend” , i am so grateful to meet you and ofcourse the luckiest to share screen with you❤️ i’ll always be your biggest fan, god bless you @jackiechan 🌸”

Gauri Khan threw a party last evening in Mumbai, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala and others.

We spotted rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together again.

Amid relationship rumours, the two continue to make public appearances together.

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and posted a cute photo of herself with husband Angad Bedi, wishing him a very happy birthday.

Sushmita Sen is back in Mumbai after attending a wedding in New Delhi. The actor posted a selfie with Alishaa, Renee and Rohman Shawl.