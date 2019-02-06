Have you seen these photos of Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Gauri Khan?

Toggle Menu
Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Gauri Khan and others shared photos on their respective social media handles.

arjun kapoor and malaika arora partied together
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen partying together. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram and Gauri Khan/Instagram)

From Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat to Neha Dhupia wishing Angad Bedi a very happy birthday, scroll down to see photos shared by celebrities on their respective social media accounts.

salman khan bharat
(Source: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram)

Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of his next film Bharat. The actor has completed 90 days of the shoot. Atul Agnihotri shared a photo on Instagram in which Salman can be seen resting.

priyanka chopra instagram
(Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time with family. The actor recently shared a photo of herself with niece Sky Krishna. Priyanka captioned the photo as, “As @sky.krishna watches Elsa and anna .. Mimi Masi sleeps.. again! 😂 #staycation @diariesofdiana @divya_jyoti”

disha patani with jackie chan
(Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Sharing a photo of herself with Jackie Chan, Disha Patani wrote, “Dear tagu, You’re the most humble and kind hearted person i’ve ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that’s why you are called as “the living legend” , i am so grateful to meet you and ofcourse the luckiest to share screen with you❤️ i’ll always be your biggest fan, god bless you @jackiechan 🌸”

arjun kapoor and malaika arora together
(Source: Natasha Poonawala/Instagram)

Gauri Khan threw a party last evening in Mumbai, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala and others.

gauri khan party
(Source: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

We spotted rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together again.

karisma kapoor, malaika arora and arjun kapoor
(Source: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Amid relationship rumours, the two continue to make public appearances together.

neha dhupia and angad bedo
(Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and posted a cute photo of herself with husband Angad Bedi, wishing him a very happy birthday.

sushmita sen
(Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is back in Mumbai after attending a wedding in New Delhi. The actor posted a selfie with Alishaa, Renee and Rohman Shawl.

