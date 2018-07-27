Priyanka Chopra opts out of Salman Khan’s Bharat in ‘Nick’ of time

Priyanka Chopra opts out of Salman Khan’s Bharat. Priyanka Chopra opts out of Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Priyanka Chopra, who had happily announced her big Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat, has now stepped out of the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared the same on his Twitter handle as he wrote, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍”

The director has used his words quite cleverly as he wrote “Nick of time” and this has left us wondering if Priyanka is indeed getting married to rumoured beau Nick Jonas. As per Zafar’s tweet, the reason for her stepping out of the film is extremely special and the team of Bharat is very happy for the actress.

PC was supposed to make a comeback in Hindi films with Bharat. The last time she appeared in a Hindi film was way back in 2016 in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal.

Apart from Bharat, the other Hindi film in her Bollywood kitty is Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink where she stars alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

As far as Bharat is concerned, Priyanka Chopra was all set to star alongside Salman Khan. The film’s first schedule has already started with Salman and Disha Patani shooting for the film. Bharat also stars Tabu and Sunil Grover among others. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

